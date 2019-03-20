Qudian (QD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Qudian’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

QD stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Qudian has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

