Quarterhill Inc (QTRH) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.06. The stock has a market cap of $175.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

