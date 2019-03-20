Qualys Inc (QLYS) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,979,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,171,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,238,000 after buying an additional 102,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,238,000 after buying an additional 102,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,005,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,577,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 906,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $150,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,413.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,893,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,330. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised Qualys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

