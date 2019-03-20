QS Investors LLC Sells 77,049 Shares of Interface, Inc. (TILE)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 77,049 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Interface by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Interface from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Interface presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TILE opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $964.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $26.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Interface had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

