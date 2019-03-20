QS Investors LLC Has $11.83 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,221,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,564 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,505,000 after acquiring an additional 852,283 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33,558.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 769,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after acquiring an additional 767,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,673,000 after acquiring an additional 692,204 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $190.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
