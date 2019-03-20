QS Investors LLC Has $11.83 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,221,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,564 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,505,000 after acquiring an additional 852,283 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33,558.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 769,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after acquiring an additional 767,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,673,000 after acquiring an additional 692,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $190.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/qs-investors-llc-has-11-83-million-stake-in-ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh.html.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.