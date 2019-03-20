QS Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 86,680 Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 12.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Radware by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 688,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 236,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Radware by 18.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Radware’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

