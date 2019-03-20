Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.90. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $86.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,381 shares of company stock worth $15,381,024. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 8,987.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $91,781,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,736,909.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 191,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 191,060 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 574.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 209,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 178,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,523,000 after acquiring an additional 175,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.