Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Corp. Decreased by Analyst (DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $86.87 and a 1 year high of $121.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dollar General by 10,128.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 23,132.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,207,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $216,226,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total value of $3,627,081.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,060.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

