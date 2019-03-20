Q Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Voya Prime Rate Trust comprises 0.4% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,644,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 822,716 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 284.1% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 409,700 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 688,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 388,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,991,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 275,539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PPR opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

