Q Global Advisors LLC Sells 377,555 Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE)

Q Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 377,555 shares during the quarter. COSTAMARE INC/SH comprises 1.1% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 17.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,686,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 43.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 493,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.17. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.39 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on COSTAMARE INC/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 23, 2018, it had a fleet of 71 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 466,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 462,000 TEU; and 1 new build vessel of 3,800 TEU.

