PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. PVH has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $171.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. CL King upgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

