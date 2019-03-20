PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. PVH has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.
About PVH
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.
