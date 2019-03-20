Puregold Token Price Reaches $0.0079 (PGT)

Puregold Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. Puregold Token has a market capitalization of $89,500.00 and $3,466.00 worth of Puregold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Puregold Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and COSS. In the last seven days, Puregold Token has traded 76.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00375568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.01647832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00230534 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004788 BTC.

About Puregold Token

Puregold Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Puregold Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,363,098 tokens. Puregold Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG . The official message board for Puregold Token is blog.puregold.io . The official website for Puregold Token is puregold.io

Puregold Token Token Trading

Puregold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Puregold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Puregold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Puregold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

