Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Holdings Boosted by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 969.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,257,000 after buying an additional 85,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,624,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 118,391 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 93,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 336,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 274,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $218,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,165,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,062,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $91,444.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,594 shares of company stock valued at $319,366. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

