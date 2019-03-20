Public Storage (PSA) Shares Sold by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18,823.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,180,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,142,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,258,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,058,000 after buying an additional 2,115,388 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 25,785.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,321,000 after buying an additional 739,785 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 626,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,814,000 after buying an additional 555,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 502,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,699,000 after buying an additional 455,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $217.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a one year low of $192.02 and a one year high of $234.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $230.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

