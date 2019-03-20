PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Stake Lowered by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 760,819 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.74% of PTC Therapeutics worth $34,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Christine Marie Utter sold 28,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $1,003,953.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,616.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $87,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at $864,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,601 shares of company stock worth $1,104,451. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.07.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

