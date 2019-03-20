PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Position Lifted by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.4% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTCT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 871.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director Michael Schmertzler purchased 66,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,333.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Marie Utter sold 28,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $1,003,953.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,616.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

