Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.41

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 246903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 76,938 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 681,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

