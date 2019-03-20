Prudential PLC Sells 400 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $56.89.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $796,262.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

