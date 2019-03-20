Prudential PLC Invests $257,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Stock

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $47,802.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $52,055.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,788.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,093 shares of company stock worth $5,735,892 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

