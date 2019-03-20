Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 3,300 Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $166.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $464,423.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

