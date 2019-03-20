Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Natus Medical Inc (BABY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,739,000 after acquiring an additional 220,521 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,111,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after acquiring an additional 396,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,612,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after acquiring an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,612,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after acquiring an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,985,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of BABY stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Natus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $233,259.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,891.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $176,259.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,680.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

