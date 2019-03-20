Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AZZ worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AZZ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). AZZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.96 million. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

