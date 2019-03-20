Provention Bio (PRVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PRVB opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

In related news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico bought 17,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $33,158.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 43,095 shares of company stock valued at $80,719 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

