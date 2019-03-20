PROUD Money Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (PROUD)

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One PROUD Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last week, PROUD Money has traded 84.7% higher against the dollar. PROUD Money has a market cap of $0.00 and $19.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.02263416 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010401 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000510 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008980 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00002071 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001254 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PROUD Money Coin Profile

PROUD Money is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld . PROUD Money’s official website is www.proud.money

PROUD Money Coin Trading

PROUD Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PROUD Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PROUD Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

