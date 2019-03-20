Proton Power Systems (PPS) Shares Up 4.7%

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). 178,237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 63,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.53.

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

