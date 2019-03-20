ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. 19,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,388. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $44.14.

