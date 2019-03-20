ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (FXP)

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1421 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 128,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,621. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $85.82.

About ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

