ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (UMDD) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

UMDD stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645. ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $138.31.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

