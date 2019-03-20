ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of USD stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,327. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $53.22.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/proshares-ultra-semiconductors-usd-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-09.html.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.