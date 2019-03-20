ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of USD stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,327. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $53.22.
About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.