ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0472 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of UWM traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 225,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,985. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $89.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/proshares-ultra-russell2000-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05-uwm.html.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.