Proshares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector ETF (XCOM) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.03

Proshares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOM) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of XCOM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257. Proshares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $44.58.
Further Reading: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.