ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

SPXE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/proshares-sp-500-ex-energy-etf-spxe-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-22.html.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.