ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
SPXE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $61.53.
