ProShares Short Real Estate (REK) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of REK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

