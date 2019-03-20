ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (EUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

EUM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. 858,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,614. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $21.76.

About ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

