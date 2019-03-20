Prologis Inc (PLD) Stake Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,453,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Prologis were worth $378,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Prologis by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 14.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Prologis by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,220,331.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,010,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,418.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,067 shares of company stock worth $7,741,929. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

