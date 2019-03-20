Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 156,108 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,108 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of HCP worth $116,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of HCP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of HCP by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCP by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HCP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HCP by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HCP in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HCP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.46.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. HCP had a net margin of 57.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. HCP’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. HCP’s payout ratio is 81.32%.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

