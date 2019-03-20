Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,184 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Motorola Solutions worth $147,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total transaction of $1,940,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $11,152,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $140.46 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $103.18 and a one year high of $144.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Laurentian reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

