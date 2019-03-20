Primary Health Properties (PHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.40

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133.40 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 128.60 ($1.68), with a volume of 5866628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

PHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, equities analysts expect that Primary Health Properties PLC will post 555.00001632353 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 10th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman bought 77,100 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £92,520 ($120,893.77). Also, insider Peter Cole bought 50,000 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £59,000 ($77,093.95).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

