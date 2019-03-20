Preferred Bank (PFBC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.66% of Preferred Bank worth $38,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Preferred Bank by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $642.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

