Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

