Precision Drilling’s (PDS) Sell Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.60 in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.92.

Shares of PDS opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.29. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 31,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at $128,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 61,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

