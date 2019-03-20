Precision Drilling (PDS) Receives “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.92.

PDS opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $705.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 316,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 6.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 31,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,387,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

