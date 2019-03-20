Precision Drilling (PDS) Receives “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a research report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.92.
PDS opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $705.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.29.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
