Precision Drilling (PD) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Evercore lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Cormark lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.85.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $884.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$5.33.

In other news, insider Carey Thomas Ford acquired 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,924.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,965.85. Also, insider Kevin A. Neveu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$175,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 907,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,591,015.79.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

