Polypipe Group’s (PLP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Polypipe Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 462.50 ($6.04).

PLP opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $809.14 million and a PE ratio of 24.11. Polypipe Group has a one year low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a one year high of GBX 428.60 ($5.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems, including rigid duct, radial semi-rigid duct, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fan, and decentralized mechanical extract ventilation systems.

