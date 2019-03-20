PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in OneMain by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,508,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,508,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,801,000 after purchasing an additional 245,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OneMain by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in OneMain by 48.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 667,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OneMain from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

OMF stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.52.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.46 million. OneMain had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 19.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

