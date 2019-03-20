PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $473,000 Position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.
Shares of BNDX opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12 month low of $960.00 and a 12 month high of $1,056.00.
