PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,987,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Williams Capital upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

NYSE SWX opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $786.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis purchased 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.67 per share, for a total transaction of $165,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,150 shares in the company, valued at $921,770.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

