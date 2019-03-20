PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (INCY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $54,894,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,095,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,778,000 after purchasing an additional 613,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 351.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 462,965 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 756.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 344,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $14,767,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.72 million. Incyte had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 9,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $689,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,354 shares of company stock worth $6,925,324 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

