Pluralsight (PS) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pluralsight to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pluralsight and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million -$83.67 million -21.28 Pluralsight Competitors $7.96 billion $1.87 billion 13.34

Pluralsight’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -36.06% -246.61% -31.06% Pluralsight Competitors -5.18% -71.33% -1.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pluralsight and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pluralsight Competitors 688 2482 5463 276 2.60

Pluralsight currently has a consensus target price of $35.26, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Pluralsight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Pluralsight competitors beat Pluralsight on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

