Plexus (PLXS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Plexus continues to benefit from strong end-market demand in Healthcare/Life Sciences as well as Defense segment. The company’s share repurchase program along with its strategy of maintaining a higher ROIC over WACC, makes the stock attractive to the investors. Robust backlog of Engineering solutions bodes well for the company in the long haul. Global expansion and new program wins are a key positive for Plexus. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, the company’s dependence on a few large customers for a major part of its revenues is a concern. Sluggish Communications end-market is expected to negatively impact Plexus’ top-line growth. Additionally, intense competition does not bode well for the company. Increasing expenses is anticipated to hurt profitability in the near term.”

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Plexus stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Plexus has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $765.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $194,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,119.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $270,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,875.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

